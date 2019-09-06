Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Comparing side by side

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 6 1.73 N/A -2.54 0.00 Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 723 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -51% -28.5% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, Stoke Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 30.3 while its Quick Ratio is 30.3. Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has a 283.23% upside potential and a consensus price target of $16.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.4% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares and 73.4% of Stoke Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 1.4% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 3.2% -9.31% -30.74% -26.75% -57.85% -24.23% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. -1.72% -14.65% 0% 0% 0% -3.64%

For the past year Stoke Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. beats Akebia Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.