Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) Comparison side by side

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 6 1.77 N/A -2.54 0.00 PLx Pharma Inc. 6 47.35 N/A -3.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -51% -28.5% PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -929.7% -122.2%

Risk and Volatility

Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.39 and it happens to be 39.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. PLx Pharma Inc. on the other hand, has 5.1 beta which makes it 410.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 PLx Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has a 274.71% upside potential and an average price target of $16.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.4% and 22% respectively. Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%. Competitively, 2.2% are PLx Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 3.2% -9.31% -30.74% -26.75% -57.85% -24.23% PLx Pharma Inc. -4.23% -14.9% 11.63% 17.72% 56.27% 299.35%

For the past year Akebia Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while PLx Pharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors PLx Pharma Inc.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.