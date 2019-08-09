Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 6 2.16 N/A -2.54 0.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -51% -28.5% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.39 beta indicates that Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is 39.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 181.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.81 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.4. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

The upside potential is 283.69% for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $16. Competitively the average target price of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $16.5, which is potential 1,322.41% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Akebia Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 72.4% and 71.5%. 1.4% are Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 3.2% -9.31% -30.74% -26.75% -57.85% -24.23% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.12% -74.36% -73.49% -65.41% -84.72% -61.67%

For the past year Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.