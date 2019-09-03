Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) Comparison side by side

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 6 1.79 N/A -2.54 0.00 LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.67 18.57

In table 1 we can see Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -51% -28.5% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 19.7 while its Quick Ratio is 19.7. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$16 is Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 283.69%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.4% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares and 71.2% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.4% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 26.97% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 3.2% -9.31% -30.74% -26.75% -57.85% -24.23% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% -1.96% -10.07% 42.53% 0% 20.19%

For the past year Akebia Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.