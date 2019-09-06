Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) and Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) and Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 6 1.70 N/A -2.54 0.00 Leap Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -51% -28.5% Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -190.9% -80.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. are 1.7 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is 2.8. Leap Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Leap Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $16, and a 291.20% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 72.4% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares and 40% of Leap Therapeutics Inc. shares. 1.4% are Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.26% of Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 3.2% -9.31% -30.74% -26.75% -57.85% -24.23% Leap Therapeutics Inc. 17.1% 29.89% 32.94% 3.91% -69.79% 13%

For the past year Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has -24.23% weaker performance while Leap Therapeutics Inc. has 13% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Akebia Therapeutics Inc. beats Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapeutics in cancer biology. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody targeting Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric and biliary tract cancers, as well as in Phase I clinical trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer; and TRX518, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to investigate LeapÂ’s DKK1 antagonist, DKN-01, in combination with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA, in patients with relapsed or refractory advanced esophagogastric cancers. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.