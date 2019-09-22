Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Contrasting side by side

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.87 N/A -2.54 0.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 37 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -51% -28.5% Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5%

Liquidity

1.7 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Krystal Biotech Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 33.3 and 33.3 respectively. Krystal Biotech Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $17, while its potential upside is 276.94%. Krystal Biotech Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $53.5 consensus price target and a 9.23% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Krystal Biotech Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.4% and 39.1% respectively. About 1.4% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 32.99% of Krystal Biotech Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 3.2% -9.31% -30.74% -26.75% -57.85% -24.23% Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04%

For the past year Akebia Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Krystal Biotech Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Krystal Biotech Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.