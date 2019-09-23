Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) and Edge Therapeutics Inc. (:) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) and Edge Therapeutics Inc. (:) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.83 N/A -2.54 0.00 Edge Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Edge Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -51% -28.5% Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Edge Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 285.05% at a $17 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.4% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares and 28.21% of Edge Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.4% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.63% of Edge Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 3.2% -9.31% -30.74% -26.75% -57.85% -24.23% Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Edge Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize hospital-based therapies for acute life-threatening neurological and other conditions. Its lead product includes EG-1962, a polymer-based microsphere used for the treatment of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage. The company is also developing EG-1964 for the management of chronic subdural hematoma as a prophylactic treatment to prevent recurrent bleeding on the surface of the brain. Edge Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.