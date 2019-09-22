Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Comparison side by side

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.87 N/A -2.54 0.00 Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -51% -28.5% Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6%

Volatility & Risk

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is 39.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.39. Dare Bioscience Inc.’s 1.96 beta is the reason why it is 96.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. are 1.7 and 1.1. Competitively, Dare Bioscience Inc. has 4.2 and 4.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Dare Bioscience Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Dare Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is $17, with potential upside of 276.94%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 72.4% and 8.2%. Insiders held 1.4% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.8% are Dare Bioscience Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 3.2% -9.31% -30.74% -26.75% -57.85% -24.23% Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85%

For the past year Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has -24.23% weaker performance while Dare Bioscience Inc. has 7.85% stronger performance.

Summary

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. beats Dare Bioscience Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.