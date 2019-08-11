Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Comparing side by side

Since Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 6 1.81 N/A -2.54 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -51% -28.5% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -108.5% -80.6%

Volatility & Risk

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.39 beta, while its volatility is 39.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 2.17 which is 117.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.2. Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 262.81% at a $16 average price target. Competitively Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $10.75, with potential upside of 726.92%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.4% and 69.6% respectively. 1.4% are Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 3.2% -9.31% -30.74% -26.75% -57.85% -24.23% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57%

For the past year Akebia Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. beats Cidara Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.