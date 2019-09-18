Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.90 N/A -2.54 0.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 83 8.73 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -51% -28.5% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.39 shows that Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is 39.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s 1.34 beta is the reason why it is 34.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. which has a 3.8 Current Ratio and a 2.8 Quick Ratio. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $14, and a 205.34% upside potential. On the other hand, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s potential upside is 59.60% and its consensus target price is $119. The information presented earlier suggests that Akebia Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.4% and 0% respectively. Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 3.2% -9.31% -30.74% -26.75% -57.85% -24.23% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. -2.19% -5.74% -5.77% -18.2% -20.19% -6.85%

For the past year Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Summary

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.