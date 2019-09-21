Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) and Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. (:) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) and Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. (:) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.83 N/A -2.54 0.00 Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.37 0.00

In table 1 we can see Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -51% -28.5% Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $17, while its potential upside is 276.94%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.4% and 13.75% respectively. Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 40.53% of Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 3.2% -9.31% -30.74% -26.75% -57.85% -24.23% Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies in the fields of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company develops therapeutic products in the areas of neurology and oncology. Its clinical stage programs include AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of thoracic spinal cord injuries; and that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating cervical spinal cord injuries, as well as for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and white matter stroke. The company also develops immunotherapeutic programs, such as AST-VAC1, an autologous product candidate that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia; and AST-VAC2, which is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial, an allogeneic and cancer vaccine candidate designed to stimulate patient immune responses to telomerase. The company was formerly known as BioTime Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. in March 2013. Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Fremont, California. Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.