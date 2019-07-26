Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 6 1.95 N/A -2.40 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 20 61.68 N/A -7.69 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Arvinas Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Arvinas Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -23.8% -12.1% Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 213.1% -179.1%

Liquidity

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Arvinas Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and has 8.5 Quick Ratio. Arvinas Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Arvinas Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Arvinas Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$15.67 is Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 303.87%. Competitively Arvinas Inc. has an average target price of $21, with potential downside of -19.45%. The results provided earlier shows that Akebia Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Arvinas Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Arvinas Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.7% and 72.1% respectively. Insiders held 1.1% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Arvinas Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akebia Therapeutics Inc. -1.7% -17.52% -10.23% -35.38% -44.49% 4.7% Arvinas Inc. -0.29% -9.57% -7.23% 12.93% 0% 61.71%

For the past year Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Arvinas Inc.

Summary

Arvinas Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.