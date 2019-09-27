Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 91.52M -2.54 0.00 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 2.41M -1.08 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 2,059,591,322.35% -51% -28.5% Artelo Biosciences Inc. 102,405,031.02% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $17, and a 300.94% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.4% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Artelo Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% are Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 63.3% of Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 3.2% -9.31% -30.74% -26.75% -57.85% -24.23% Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09%

For the past year Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has -24.23% weaker performance while Artelo Biosciences Inc. has 186.09% stronger performance.

Summary

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. beats Artelo Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.