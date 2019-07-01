Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Contrasting side by side

Both Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 6 2.32 N/A -2.40 0.00 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 9.28 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 highlights Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -23.8% -12.1% 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 31.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.31 beta. Competitively, 22nd Century Group Inc.’s 78.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.78 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, 22nd Century Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.3 while its Quick Ratio is 8.7. 22nd Century Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 22nd Century Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has a 239.18% upside potential and an average target price of $15.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 69.7% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares and 26.5% of 22nd Century Group Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of 22nd Century Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akebia Therapeutics Inc. -1.7% -17.52% -10.23% -35.38% -44.49% 4.7% 22nd Century Group Inc. -2.86% 7.94% -19.05% -26.88% -9.33% -18.07%

For the past year Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has 4.7% stronger performance while 22nd Century Group Inc. has -18.07% weaker performance.

Summary

22nd Century Group Inc. beats Akebia Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.