Akebia Therapeutics (Call) (AKBA) Stock Value Declined While Nantahala Capital Management Cut Position by $11.76 Million; Epoch Investment Partners Trimmed Its Holding in Molina Healthcare (MOH) by $11.75 Million

Nantahala Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (Call) (AKBA) by 59.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc sold 2.94M shares as the company’s stock declined 30.74% . The hedge fund held 2.00M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.68M, down from 4.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $523.10M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $0.1092 during the last trading session, reaching $4.4008. About 266,720 shares traded. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) has declined 57.85% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.85% the S&P500. Some Historical AKBA News: 12/03/2018 Akebia Therapeutics 4Q Rev $87.3M; 22/03/2018 – AKEBIA – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING FOR CONTINUED CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, OPTIMIZATION OF VADADUSTAT PROGRAM; 30/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – AKEBIA SEES VADADUSTAT TOP-LINE PHASE 3 DATA NEXT YEAR; 12/03/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics 4Q EPS 25c; 15/05/2018 – Ecor1 Capital Buys New 2.5% Position in Akebia Therapeutics; 16/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 12/03/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics 4Q Net $12.3M; 26/03/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – DJ Akebia Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AKBA)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) by 24.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc sold 82,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The institutional investor held 252,524 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.15 million, down from 334,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Molina Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $116. About 314,836 shares traded. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 29.24% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH); 30/04/2018 – Molina Health Sees 2018 EBITDA $724M-$768M; 24/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Selected for Medicaid Contract Awards in All Eight Regions of the State of Washington Reprocurement; 14/05/2018 – Molina Health: James Woys Joins Molina Healthcare as Executive Vice Pres of Health Plan Services; 14/05/2018 – James Woys Joins Molina Healthcare as Executive Vice President of Health Plan Services; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health 1Q EPS $1.64; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.24-Adj EPS $4.74; 17/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare to Host Investor Day Meeting; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS INCLUDES NET BENEFIT OF 38C; 30/04/2018 – CORRECT: MOLINA SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $4.24 – $4.74, EST. $3.68

Analysts await Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.72 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.72 per share. MOH’s profit will be $170.56 million for 10.66 P/E if the $2.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.11 actual earnings per share reported by Molina Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.54% negative EPS growth.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62 billion and $22.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 23,982 shares to 58,147 shares, valued at $12.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axos Finl Inc by 296,056 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.73 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40M and $3.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Armstrong Flooring Inc by 134,725 shares to 2.16 million shares, valued at $21.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Catalyst Biosciences Inc by 84,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.04 million shares, and has risen its stake in Elevate Credit Inc.

Analysts await Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.37 EPS, up 19.57% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $-0.30 actual EPS reported by Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.33% negative EPS growth.