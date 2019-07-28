Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Shareholder Mutual Of America Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.03 Million; Rbf Capital Lowered Its Walmart (WMT) Holding by $4.85 Million

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) by 95.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc sold 129,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45,000, down from 134,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Akebia Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $458.49M market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.89. About 512,223 shares traded. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) has declined 44.49% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AKBA News: 09/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics 1Q Rev $45.9M; 25/04/2018 – $GSK catching up quickly in HIF vs. $FGEN and $AKBA Positive results in house from first of three Ph3 for daprodustat in Japan; 26/03/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS TO OFFER ABOUT $85M OF SHRS; 12/03/2018 Akebia Therapeutics 4Q Rev $87.3M; 12/03/2018 – AKEBIA SEES VADADUSTAT TOP-LINE PHASE 3 DATA NEXT YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics at UBS Global Healthcare Conference May 22; 12/03/2018 – AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 12/03/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics 4Q Net $12.3M; 15/05/2018 – Ecor1 Capital Buys New 2.5% Position in Akebia Therapeutics

Rbf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88M, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $322.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $113.02. About 4.69M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 24/04/2018 – Walmart nears deal to take majority stake in Flipkart; 30/04/2018 – Solutran Announces Agreement with Walmart and Sam’s Club for S3 Rewards Platform; 10/04/2018 – Walmart is working with Postmates for grocery delivery; 03/05/2018 – Times of India: Flipkart co-founder likely to quit after Walmart takeover; 22/05/2018 – SOFTBANK CONFIRMS SALE OF ENTIRE STAKE IN FLIPKART TO WALMART; 20/03/2018 – Truveris Appoints Sally Welborn, former head of Walmart Global Benefits to Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – PLAINTIFF SAYS WALMART “ABRUPTLY” FIRED HIM IN RETALIATION FOR HIS WHISTLEBLOWING, INCLUDING A REPORT TO ITS U.S. E-COMMERCE CEO, IN JANUARY 2017; 09/05/2018 – Walmart fought hard for this deal because it could be crucial in its fight against Amazon; 20/04/2018 – WALMART – THIS YEAR’S PROXY MATERIALS SEEK SHAREHOLDERS’ VOTES ON 11 DIRECTOR NOMINEES, 2 COMPANY PROPOSALS AND 2 SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS; 12/05/2018 – Walmart says Flipkart could go public in as early as four years – filing

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reliance Tru Of Delaware accumulated 0.29% or 18,312 shares. First Citizens Bancshares And Tru reported 61,714 shares. Somerset Trust Communication stated it has 1.06% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Kopp Inv Advisors Llc reported 2,425 shares. Kbc Gp Nv holds 0.28% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 352,027 shares. Northeast Mngmt holds 0.35% or 43,277 shares. 29,836 were reported by Walter Keenan Consulting Company Mi Adv. Davenport And Co stated it has 48,312 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Orca Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2.93% stake. Balyasny Asset Lc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Aimz Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 19,895 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc invested 0.31% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Bluefin Trading Ltd Llc reported 4,827 shares. Camarda Financial Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 535 shares or 0.1% of the stock.

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $851.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alaska Communications Sys Gr (NASDAQ:ALSK) by 478,900 shares to 779,400 shares, valued at $1.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Daseke Inc by 219,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 303,076 shares, and has risen its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC).

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 23.35 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10 billion and $6.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) by 216,000 shares to 1.18 million shares, valued at $71.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Growth Etf (EFG) by 28,442 shares in the quarter, for a total of 577,155 shares, and has risen its stake in Churchill Downs Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Analysts await Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.35 earnings per share, up 41.67% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.6 per share. After $-0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 2.38, from 3.4 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold AKBA shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 80.45 million shares or 48.09% less from 154.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Ser Ma owns 0% invested in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) for 238,836 shares. Bailard has 14,900 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Principal Financial Gp invested in 0% or 11,209 shares. 53,305 are owned by Brandywine Global Investment Mngmt Llc. Northern Trust Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). Moreover, Qs Investors Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) for 202 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0% invested in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) for 112,300 shares. Blair William Il owns 0% invested in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) for 75,401 shares. Perceptive Advsrs Ltd reported 1.70 million shares. Stevens Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,837 shares. Daiwa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc owns 69,010 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ameritas Ptnrs invested 0% of its portfolio in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 5,779 shares.