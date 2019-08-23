Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Holder Old West Investment Management Lowered Its Position by $653,896; Cs Mckee LP Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Decreased by $1.86 Million

Cs Mckee Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp sold 15,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 462,115 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.50 million, down from 477,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $137.78. About 18.71M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – Agio Launches New Public Cloud and Cybersecurity Offering: SkySuite; 24/05/2018 – New Releases of Savvius Omnipliance, Omnipeek, and Spotlight Now Shipping; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY GAMING REVENUE INCREASED 18% (UP 16% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY XBOX SOFTWARE; 27/03/2018 – Showpad Launches Shared Spaces to Help Sales Teams Provide a More Personalized Buyer Experience; 26/04/2018 – MSFT SEES 4Q PRODUCTIVITY,BUSINESS PROCESSES REV $9.55B-$9.75B; 19/03/2018 – Former GM, Microsoft CFO named senior White House policy official; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS CO EXTENDS ALLIANCE WITH MICROSOFT FOR CLOUD-BASED DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SOLUTIONS; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 85C; 05/04/2018 – MSFT: MITIGATED ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT IN WEST EUROPE; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace

Old West Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA) by 17.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc sold 81,737 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.74% . The hedge fund held 377,720 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09M, down from 459,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Akebia Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $506.36M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.84% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $4.26. About 437,462 shares traded. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) has declined 57.85% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.85% the S&P500. Some Historical AKBA News: 03/04/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 22/03/2018 – AKEBIA – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING FOR CONTINUED CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, OPTIMIZATION OF VADADUSTAT PROGRAM; 23/04/2018 – DJ Akebia Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AKBA); 15/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics at UBS Global Healthcare Conference May 22; 15/05/2018 – Ecor1 Capital Buys New 2.5% Position in Akebia Therapeutics; 22/03/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 12/03/2018 – AKEBIA SEES VADADUSTAT TOP-LINE PHASE 3 DATA NEXT YEAR; 09/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 16/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 21/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 273,136 were accumulated by Cetera Advisor Ltd Co. Retirement Systems Of Alabama, Alabama-based fund reported 4.81 million shares. Lodestar Inv Counsel Il owns 4.9% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 388,721 shares. Keystone Planning Inc holds 1.91% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 32,841 shares. Cleararc Capital holds 186,181 shares. Moreover, Elm Ltd Liability Co has 0.37% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4,430 shares. Sun Life Fincl has invested 0.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gotham Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.57% or 330,164 shares. Narwhal Capital Mngmt invested 3.46% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hartwell J M Ltd Partnership holds 406,709 shares or 8.73% of its portfolio. Ashford Management reported 15,171 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Bowen Hanes And Incorporated accumulated 409,377 shares. Glenmede Com Na holds 3.14M shares or 1.68% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Corp has 113,333 shares. Carroll Fincl Associate Inc invested 2.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Cs Mckee Lp, which manages about $11.10 billion and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 3,700 shares to 179,400 shares, valued at $19.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 254,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

