Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (AKCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Both Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 25 9.26 N/A -1.88 0.00 Zai Lab Limited 30 15263.81 N/A -2.60 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Zai Lab Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.6% -42.3% Zai Lab Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is 6.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.6. The Current Ratio of rival Zai Lab Limited is 5.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.5. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Zai Lab Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Zai Lab Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 25.5% and 60.9%. About 75.7% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Zai Lab Limited has 35.26% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -2.17% -8.27% -13.69% -22.89% -31.11% -28.23% Zai Lab Limited -8.41% -11.66% 23.3% 19.14% 50.8% 38.33%

For the past year Akcea Therapeutics Inc. has -28.23% weaker performance while Zai Lab Limited has 38.33% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Zai Lab Limited beats Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.