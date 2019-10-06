Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (AKCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

As Biotechnology companies, Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 20 -0.14 15.28M -1.88 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 1 0.00 29.10M -1.73 0.00

Demonstrates Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Zafgen Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Zafgen Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 77,093,844.60% -54.6% -42.3% Zafgen Inc. 3,825,423,951.62% -70.6% -52.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is 6.6 while its Current Ratio is 6.6. Meanwhile, Zafgen Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. Zafgen Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Zafgen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Zafgen Inc.’s potential upside is 9.05% and its average target price is $0.78.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Zafgen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.5% and 81.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 75.7% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.14% of Zafgen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -2.17% -8.27% -13.69% -22.89% -31.11% -28.23% Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62%

For the past year Akcea Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Zafgen Inc.

Summary

Zafgen Inc. beats Akcea Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.