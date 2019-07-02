Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (AKCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

As Biotechnology companies, Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 27 10.34 N/A -1.88 0.00 Veracyte Inc. 21 11.80 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Veracyte Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -70.4% -50.3% Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. are 3.3 and 3.3. Competitively, Veracyte Inc. has 6.3 and 6.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Veracyte Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Veracyte Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Veracyte Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Veracyte Inc.’s average target price is $23, while its potential downside is -20.00%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Veracyte Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 25.6% and 85.5%. Insiders owned 75.7% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Veracyte Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -13.32% -23.67% -17.97% -14.75% -3.55% -27.9% Veracyte Inc. 4.28% -0.12% 34.48% 69.96% 276.88% 95.63%

For the past year Akcea Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Veracyte Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Veracyte Inc. beats Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.