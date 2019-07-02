Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (AKCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX)

Both Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) and Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 27 10.34 N/A -1.88 0.00 Vaccinex Inc. 5 102.22 N/A -2.57 0.00

In table 1 we can see Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Vaccinex Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Vaccinex Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -70.4% -50.3% Vaccinex Inc. 0.00% 39.7% -191.8%

Liquidity

Akcea Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 and a Quick Ratio of 3.3. Competitively, Vaccinex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and has 3.2 Quick Ratio. Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vaccinex Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 25.6% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.1% of Vaccinex Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 75.7% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.6% of Vaccinex Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -13.32% -23.67% -17.97% -14.75% -3.55% -27.9% Vaccinex Inc. 7.52% 41.53% 54.3% 24.55% 0% 113.57%

For the past year Akcea Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Vaccinex Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Akcea Therapeutics Inc. beats Vaccinex Inc.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company's preclinical development products include VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13, a molecule that regulates the formation of immune tissues, for the treatment of MS and other autoimmune disorders; and VX25 is an investigational and bi-specific molecule for the therapeutic application of Natural Killer T cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.