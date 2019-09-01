Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (AKCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

As Biotechnology businesses, Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 25 8.55 N/A -1.88 0.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.6% -42.3% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. Its competitor Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 and its Quick Ratio is 7.6. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $27.33, which is potential 115.37% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 25.5% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 75.7%. Comparatively, 11% are Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -2.17% -8.27% -13.69% -22.89% -31.11% -28.23% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27%

For the past year Akcea Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.