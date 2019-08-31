Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (AKCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

As Biotechnology companies, Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 25 8.55 N/A -1.88 0.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 109 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.6% -42.3% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5%

Liquidity

Akcea Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.6 and a Quick Ratio of 6.6. Competitively, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 45.8 and has 45.8 Quick Ratio. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 25.5% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. shares and 98.9% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 75.7% are Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 11.33% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -2.17% -8.27% -13.69% -22.89% -31.11% -28.23% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.48% -18.06% -15.35% -22.83% -66.44% -22.56%

For the past year Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.