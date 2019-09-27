Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (AKCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

We will be comparing the differences between Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 24 7.04 N/A -1.88 0.00 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 8 8.00 N/A -2.51 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.6% -42.3% Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% -222.5% -78.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. are 6.6 and 6.6. Competitively, Liquidia Technologies Inc. has 5.6 and 5.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 25.5% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. shares and 61.4% of Liquidia Technologies Inc. shares. About 75.7% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -2.17% -8.27% -13.69% -22.89% -31.11% -28.23% Liquidia Technologies Inc. -1.88% -8.17% -24.48% -47.03% -33.55% -66.25%

Summary

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.