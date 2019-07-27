Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (AKCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)

As Biotechnology companies, Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 26 9.67 N/A -1.88 0.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 130.63 N/A -5.48 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -70.4% -50.3% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -89.6% -72%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is 3.3 while its Current Ratio is 3.3. Meanwhile, Iterum Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.6. Iterum Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Iterum Therapeutics plc’s average target price is $17, while its potential upside is 161.54%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 25.6% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. shares and 75.9% of Iterum Therapeutics plc shares. Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 75.7%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Iterum Therapeutics plc shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -13.32% -23.67% -17.97% -14.75% -3.55% -27.9% Iterum Therapeutics plc -7.69% -18.81% 20% 21.21% 0% 43.71%

For the past year Akcea Therapeutics Inc. has -27.9% weaker performance while Iterum Therapeutics plc has 43.71% stronger performance.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.