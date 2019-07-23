Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (AKCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Both Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 26 9.83 N/A -1.88 0.00 Innoviva Inc. 15 5.05 N/A 3.52 4.18

Demonstrates Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Innoviva Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -70.4% -50.3% Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 0% 91%

Liquidity

Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.3. On the competitive side is, Innoviva Inc. which has a 66 Current Ratio and a 66 Quick Ratio. Innoviva Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 25.6% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. shares and 80.7% of Innoviva Inc. shares. Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 75.7%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Innoviva Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -13.32% -23.67% -17.97% -14.75% -3.55% -27.9% Innoviva Inc. 0.34% 6.67% 3.16% -10.25% 0% -15.7%

For the past year Innoviva Inc. has weaker performance than Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Innoviva Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.