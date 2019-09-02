Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (AKCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 25 8.64 N/A -1.88 0.00 BeyondSpring Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.6% -42.3% BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is 6.6 while its Current Ratio is 6.6. Meanwhile, BeyondSpring Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BeyondSpring Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 25.5% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. shares and 2.8% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares. 75.7% are Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, BeyondSpring Inc. has 77.22% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -2.17% -8.27% -13.69% -22.89% -31.11% -28.23% BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61%

For the past year BeyondSpring Inc. has weaker performance than Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Akcea Therapeutics Inc. beats BeyondSpring Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.