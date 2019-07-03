Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (AKCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Since Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 27 10.02 N/A -1.88 0.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.01 51.95

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -70.4% -50.3% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -75.9%

The current Quick Ratio of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is 3.3 while its Current Ratio is 3.3. Meanwhile, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 383.87% and its consensus target price is $3.

The shares of both Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.6% and 47.6% respectively. About 75.7% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -13.32% -23.67% -17.97% -14.75% -3.55% -27.9% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 3.84% 4.71% -0.79% -36.28% -69.58% -15.72%

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.