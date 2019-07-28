Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (AKCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT)

Both Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 26 9.67 N/A -1.88 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -10.10 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -70.4% -50.3% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -416% -124.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.3. The Current Ratio of rival Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is 2 and its Quick Ratio is has 2. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $18 consensus target price and a 173.97% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 25.6% and 17.9% respectively. About 75.7% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has 58.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -13.32% -23.67% -17.97% -14.75% -3.55% -27.9% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. -13.96% -6.25% -18.55% -52.22% -19.21% -0.23%

For the past year Akcea Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Summary

Akcea Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.