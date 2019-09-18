Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (AKCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS)

This is a contrast between Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 24 9.36 N/A -1.88 0.00 Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 4 0.00 N/A -21.61 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.6% -42.3% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7%

Liquidity

Akcea Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.6 and a Quick Ratio of 6.6. Competitively, Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 25.5% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. shares and 15.1% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. shares. 75.7% are Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 16.57% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -2.17% -8.27% -13.69% -22.89% -31.11% -28.23% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 7.66% 8.86% -33.71% -65.68% -43.59% -67.65%

For the past year Akcea Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Summary

Akcea Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.