Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (AKCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN)

As Biotechnology businesses, Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 25 9.00 N/A -1.88 0.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.6% -42.3% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -25.2% -24.2%

Liquidity

Akcea Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.6 and a Quick Ratio of 6.6. Competitively, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 19.7 and has 19.7 Quick Ratio. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $5.5, while its potential upside is 15.30%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 25.5% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 83% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 75.7% are Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.15% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -2.17% -8.27% -13.69% -22.89% -31.11% -28.23% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36%

For the past year Akcea Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.