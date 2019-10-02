Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. (AKCA) Reaches $14.56 1 Year Low; Plexus (PLXS) Has 0.83 Sentiment

Plexus Corp (PLXS) investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.24, from 0.59 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 59 funds opened new or increased holdings, while 71 decreased and sold their holdings in Plexus Corp. The funds in our database now possess: 27.64 million shares, down from 28.22 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Plexus Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 55 Increased: 40 New Position: 19.

The stock of Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) hit a new 52-week low and has $13.69 target or 6.00% below today’s $14.56 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $1.36 billion company. The 1-year low was reported on Oct, 2 by Barchart.com. If the $13.69 price target is reached, the company will be worth $81.30M less. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $14.56. About 24,741 shares traded. Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) has declined 31.11% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.11% the S&P500. Some Historical AKCA News: 15/03/2018 – IONIS LICENSES TO AKCEA THE RIGHTS TO INOTERSEN; 26/03/2018 – Akcea Convenes First FCS Global Connection Summit; 10/05/2018 – FDA Advisory Committee Votes in Favor of WAYLIVRA for Treatment of Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome; 17/04/2018 – AKCEA NAMES SARAH BOYCE AS PRESIDENT-MEMBER OF BOARD; 08/05/2018 – FDA PUBLISHES STAFF REPORT ON AKCEA’S VOLANESORSEN; 15/03/2018 – AKCEA THERAPEUTICS INC – AKCEA-TTR-L(RX) IS PLANNED TO ENTER CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – Ionis’ Ownership in Akcea Increased by 7% From 68% to 75%; 26/04/2018 – AKCEA: PDUFA GOAL DATE FOR VOLANESORSEN IS AUG. 30, 2018; 21/03/2018 – MHRA Grants UK Patients Early Access to Akcea Therapeutics’ Volanesorsen for Familial Chylomicronaemia Syndrome (FCS); 03/05/2018 – AKCEA THERAPEUTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR 44C

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.36 billion. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops AKCEA-APO-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides.

Analysts await Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.65 earnings per share, up 10.96% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.73 per share. After $-0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.50% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $60.76. About 13,731 shares traded. Plexus Corp. (PLXS) has risen 0.95% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical PLXS News: 14/03/2018 – Karen Rapp Joins Plexus’ Bd of Directors; 07/05/2018 – Cody Regional Health Selects Plexus Technology Group’s Integrated Anesthesia EMR Solution; 25/04/2018 – Plexus 2Q EPS 36c; 30/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Injection Optimization of Infraclavicular and Axillary Brachial Plexus Block; 16/05/2018 – Plexus Technology Group and Synopsis Healthcare Partner Together to Offer a Fully Integrated Anesthesia Perioperative Solution; 26/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Ultrasound Guided Supraclavicular Brachial Plexus Block, Volume Comparison of Local Anaesthetics and; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Forearm vs Brachial Plexus Blockade for Routine Hand and Wrist Surgery; 20/03/2018 – Plexus Hires Wes Hornsby as Vice President of Business Development; 25/04/2018 – Plexus 2Q Adj EPS 74c; 25/04/2018 – PLEXUS 2Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 74C

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company has market cap of $1.78 billion. It offers product conceptualization solutions; and product design and value-engineering solutions, including program management, feasibility studies, specification development for product features and functionality, circuit design, field programmable gate array design, printed circuit board layout, embedded software design, mechanical design, test specifications development and product verification testing, and automated production solutions and complex automation design. It has a 13.7 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercialization solutions, such as prototyping, new product introduction, design for supply chain, test development, and transition management; manufacturing solutions; and fulfillment and logistics solutions.