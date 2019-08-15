Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (AKCA) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 25 8.70 N/A -1.88 0.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 6.92 N/A 0.85 3.04

Table 1 highlights Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.6% -42.3% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. are 6.6 and 6.6. Competitively, Strongbridge Biopharma plc has 5.2 and 5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc are owned by institutional investors at 25.5% and 66.4% respectively. Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 75.7%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -2.17% -8.27% -13.69% -22.89% -31.11% -28.23% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0% -23.08% -31.4% -45.15% -43.48% -41.96%

For the past year Akcea Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.