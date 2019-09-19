Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (AKCA) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) Comparison side by side

Both Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 24 9.51 N/A -1.88 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 14 27.39 N/A -3.04 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.6% -42.3% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -127.1% -98.9%

Liquidity

Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Stemline Therapeutics Inc. are 5.1 and 5 respectively. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $35, while its potential upside is 211.11%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.5% and 79.9%. Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 75.7%. Insiders Comparatively, held 8.7% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -2.17% -8.27% -13.69% -22.89% -31.11% -28.23% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -1.12% -10.82% -11.65% 24.02% -11.24% 39.68%

For the past year Akcea Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Stemline Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Akcea Therapeutics Inc. beats Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.