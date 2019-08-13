Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (AKCA) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) Contrasting side by side

Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 25 8.86 N/A -1.88 0.00 Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.01 0.00

Table 1 highlights Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.6% -42.3% Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -76% -68.2%

Liquidity

Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 while its Quick Ratio is 6.6. On the competitive side is, Neon Therapeutics Inc. which has a 7.3 Current Ratio and a 7.3 Quick Ratio. Neon Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.5% and 69.8% respectively. 75.7% are Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 3.8% are Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -2.17% -8.27% -13.69% -22.89% -31.11% -28.23% Neon Therapeutics Inc. -18.52% -37.69% -53.27% -36.44% -74.73% -43.14%

For the past year Akcea Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Akcea Therapeutics Inc. beats Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.