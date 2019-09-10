Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (AKCA) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Comparing side by side

Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 25 9.19 N/A -1.88 0.00 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 15.92 N/A -1.33 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.6% -42.3% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -158.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. Its competitor Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 25.5% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 5.1% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 75.7% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 51.2% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -2.17% -8.27% -13.69% -22.89% -31.11% -28.23% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -1.66% -7.82% -74.62% -77.79% -82.23% -71.93%

For the past year Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Akcea Therapeutics Inc. beats Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.