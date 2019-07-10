Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (AKCA) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) Comparison side by side

Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 27 10.66 N/A -1.88 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -17.58 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -70.4% -50.3% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.7% -43.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.3. The Current Ratio of rival Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.5. Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 25.6% and 59.2%. Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 75.7%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -13.32% -23.67% -17.97% -14.75% -3.55% -27.9% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.3% 14.01% 50.98% 51.6% 18.75% 108.81%

For the past year Akcea Therapeutics Inc. has -27.9% weaker performance while Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has 108.81% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Millendo Therapeutics Inc. beats Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.