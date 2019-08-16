Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (AKCA) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Contrasting side by side

Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 25 8.70 N/A -1.88 0.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.41 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.6% -42.3% Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1%

Liquidity

6.6 and 6.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 22.1 and 22.1 respectively. Marker Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.5% and 35.3% respectively. Insiders held 75.7% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.5% of Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -2.17% -8.27% -13.69% -22.89% -31.11% -28.23% Marker Therapeutics Inc. -20.38% -42.87% -12.02% -16.64% -32.8% -16.94%

For the past year Marker Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Akcea Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.