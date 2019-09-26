Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (AKCA) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Comparing side by side

Both Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 24 7.04 N/A -1.88 0.00 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 69 10.44 N/A 2.56 25.74

Demonstrates Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.6% -42.3% Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 39.3% 14.4%

Liquidity

Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.4 and 9.4 respectively. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $82 consensus price target and a 38.23% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.5% and 84.5% respectively. About 75.7% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -2.17% -8.27% -13.69% -22.89% -31.11% -28.23% Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.61% 1.64% -10.48% 17.78% 50.74% 21.83%

For the past year Akcea Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Akcea Therapeutics Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovering and developing RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company markets SPINRAZA, an antisense drug for spinal muscular atrophy in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein-cholesterol, and as an adjunct to lipid lowering medications and diet. Its drugs in Phase III development include volanesorsen for the treatment of patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy; and IONIS-TTRRx, an antisense drug to treat all forms of transthyretin amyloidosis. The company also develops IONIS-HTTRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with Huntington's disease; IONIS-SOD1Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with an inherited form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug for treating multiple lipid disorders or mixed dyslipidemias; IONIS-PKKRx, an antisense drug that treats patients with hereditary angioedema; IONIS-FXIRx, an antisense drug for the treatment of thrombosis; AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, a LICA drug that reduces apolipoprotein(a) in the liver to offer a direct approach for reducing lipoprotein(a); and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, an antisense drug for cardiometabolic disease. In addition, it develops IONIS-AR-2.5Rx, an antisense drug that treats patients with prostate cancer; IONIS-STAT3-2.5Rx, a cancer drug; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug to treat multiple lipid disorders; IONIS-GCGRRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with type 2 diabetes; and IONIS-DGAT2Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with liver disease. The company was formerly known as Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2015. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.