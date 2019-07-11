Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (AKCA) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 27 10.66 N/A -1.88 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00

Table 1 highlights Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -70.4% -50.3% GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is 3.3 while its Current Ratio is 3.3. Meanwhile, GlycoMimetics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 23.9 while its Quick Ratio is 23.9. GlycoMimetics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively GlycoMimetics Inc. has a consensus target price of $23, with potential upside of 81.10%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 25.6% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of GlycoMimetics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 75.7% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.31% of GlycoMimetics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -13.32% -23.67% -17.97% -14.75% -3.55% -27.9% GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.28% 4.15% 9.33% -5.57% -34.65% 32.42%

For the past year Akcea Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while GlycoMimetics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

GlycoMimetics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.