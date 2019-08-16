Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (AKCA) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 25 8.70 N/A -1.88 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 71.39 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.6% -42.3% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. Its competitor Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 36.1 and its Quick Ratio is 36.1. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 5 3.00

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $31.8 consensus target price and a 527.22% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 25.5% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 37% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 75.7% are Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -2.17% -8.27% -13.69% -22.89% -31.11% -28.23% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57%

For the past year Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.