Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (AKCA) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 27 11.11 N/A -1.88 0.00 Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.82 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Eyenovia Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -70.4% -50.3% Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -79.3% -73.2%

Liquidity

3.3 and 3.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Eyenovia Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. Eyenovia Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 25.6% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 10% of Eyenovia Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 75.7% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.7% of Eyenovia Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -13.32% -23.67% -17.97% -14.75% -3.55% -27.9% Eyenovia Inc. -15.26% -25.62% -3.77% 29.15% -39.88% 79.3%

For the past year Akcea Therapeutics Inc. has -27.9% weaker performance while Eyenovia Inc. has 79.3% stronger performance.

Summary

Akcea Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Eyenovia Inc.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.