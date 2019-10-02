Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (AKCA) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Contrasting side by side

Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 23 6.22 N/A -1.88 0.00 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 69 0.00 15.93M 3.71 20.20

In table 1 we can see Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.6% -42.3% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22,937,365.01% 19.3% 18.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. are 6.6 and 6.6. Competitively, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 20.7 and 20.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

On the other hand, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential downside is -7.30% and its average target price is $57.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.5% and 91%. Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 75.7%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.5% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -2.17% -8.27% -13.69% -22.89% -31.11% -28.23% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.31% -12.8% -12.18% -5.06% -22.96% 5.92%

For the past year Akcea Therapeutics Inc. has -28.23% weaker performance while Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.92% stronger performance.

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.