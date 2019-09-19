Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (AKCA) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Comparison side by side

Both Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 24 9.47 N/A -1.88 0.00 Codexis Inc. 18 14.04 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Codexis Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.6% -42.3% Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.5%

Liquidity

Akcea Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.6 and a Quick Ratio of 6.6. Competitively, Codexis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and has 3.4 Quick Ratio. Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Codexis Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Codexis Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.5% and 92.2%. Insiders held roughly 75.7% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 3.9% are Codexis Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -2.17% -8.27% -13.69% -22.89% -31.11% -28.23% Codexis Inc. -1.5% -3.26% -6.08% 3.84% 37.09% 10%

For the past year Akcea Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Codexis Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Codexis Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.