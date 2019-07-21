Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (AKCA) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Comparing side by side

Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 26 9.65 N/A -1.88 0.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 18 22.01 N/A -4.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -70.4% -50.3% Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -42.8% -31.8%

Liquidity

Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Assembly Biosciences Inc. are 12 and 12 respectively. Assembly Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 223.08% and its consensus target price is $42.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 25.6% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.6% of Assembly Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 75.7% are Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 6.3% of Assembly Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -13.32% -23.67% -17.97% -14.75% -3.55% -27.9% Assembly Biosciences Inc. -0.75% 7.98% -33.67% -31.79% -62.1% -29.44%

For the past year Akcea Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Assembly Biosciences Inc. beats Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.