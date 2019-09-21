Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (AKCA) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Comparing side by side

Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 24 9.73 N/A -1.88 0.00 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.09 4.57

Table 1 highlights Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.6% -42.3% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is 6.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.6. The Current Ratio of rival Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.7. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 25.5% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 33.8% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 75.7%. On the other hand, insiders held about 10.71% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -2.17% -8.27% -13.69% -22.89% -31.11% -28.23% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.19% -6.83% -33.78% -22.26% -86.96% -1.55%

For the past year Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.