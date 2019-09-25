Akazoo S.A. (SONG) Touches $6.70 High on Sep, 25; Terreno Realty (TRNO) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Terreno Realty has $5200 highest and $4900 lowest target. $50.50’s average target is -0.63% below currents $50.82 stock price. Terreno Realty had 3 analyst reports since May 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) rating on Wednesday, July 10. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $5200 target. See Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) latest ratings:

10/07/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $49.0000 New Target: $52.0000 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy New Target: $49.0000 Initiates Coverage On

05/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

The stock of Akazoo S.A. (NASDAQ:SONG) reached all time high today, Sep, 25 and still has $7.10 target or 6.00% above today’s $6.70 share price. This indicates more upside for the $44.09M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $7.10 PT is reached, the company will be worth $2.65 million more. The stock increased 9.64% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $6.7. About 140,054 shares traded. Akazoo S.A. (NASDAQ:SONG) has 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Akazoo S.A. operates as an on-demand music streaming subscription company. The company has market cap of $44.09 million. It directly licenses music from various labels and provides online and offline listening platforms, social media integration, and a AI-driven new music recommendation engine. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline streaming access to a catalog of approximately 45 million songs on a commercial-free basis.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.57 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.82 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 18 investors sold Terreno Realty Corporation shares while 43 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 63.04 million shares or 4.24% more from 60.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 590,585 shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt holds 0.01% or 24,383 shares. The Missouri-based American Century has invested 0.01% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). First Tru Ltd Partnership, Illinois-based fund reported 51,020 shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc holds 0% or 229 shares. Eii Capital Mngmt owns 0.21% invested in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) for 8,030 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. Victory Capital owns 85,950 shares. 78 are owned by Lenox Wealth Management. Indexiq Ltd Liability stated it has 39,637 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd owns 2.00M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 23,717 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 327,255 were accumulated by Eagle Asset Management. Teachers And Annuity Association Of America invested in 137,877 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 448,691 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $50.82. About 63,124 shares traded. Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) has risen 33.68% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNO News: 08/03/2018 Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Building in Seattle, WA for $42.0 Million; 08/03/2018 – TERRENO REALTY BUYS BUILDING IN SEATTLE, WA FOR $42.0M; 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – THE SENIOR SECURED LOAN HAS TERM OF TWO YEARS, AN INTEREST RATE OF 8.0%; 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.5% QUARTER END SAME STORE OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 98.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.2%; 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Announces Quarterly Operating, Investment and Capital Markets Activity; 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY BUYS PROPERTY IN NEWARK, NJ FOR $6.3M, MAKES SR; 08/03/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Acquires Industrial Building in Seattle for $42M; 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Had 97.5% Same-Store Occupancy at End of 1Q; 18/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP TRNO.N : COMPASS POINT RAISES TO BUY; 08/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Acquires Property in Newark, NJ for $6.3M and Makes Senior Secured Loan of $55M

Terreno Realty Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $3.33 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 52.99 P/E ratio. It acquires, owns and operates industrial properties in six major coastal U.S. markets.