Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

We are contrasting Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Zogenix Inc. 45 2047.88 N/A -3.26 0.00

Table 1 highlights Akari Therapeutics Plc and Zogenix Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -367% -151.7% Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -22%

Volatility & Risk

A -2.8 beta means Akari Therapeutics Plc’s volatility is 380.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Zogenix Inc. on the other hand, has 1.9 beta which makes it 90.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Akari Therapeutics Plc and Zogenix Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akari Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00 Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively Zogenix Inc. has a consensus target price of $61, with potential upside of 18.54%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4.9% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Zogenix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 57.08% of Akari Therapeutics Plc’s shares. Competitively, Zogenix Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akari Therapeutics Plc -6.93% -11.74% -45.98% -6% -1.05% 19.75% Zogenix Inc. -0.88% -0.37% 25.25% 13.47% -14.67% 32.12%

For the past year Akari Therapeutics Plc’s stock price has smaller growth than Zogenix Inc.

Summary

Zogenix Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.