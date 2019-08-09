Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Verastem Inc. 2 4.27 N/A -1.26 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Akari Therapeutics Plc and Verastem Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -367% -151.7% Verastem Inc. 0.00% -80% -40.8%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of -2.8 shows that Akari Therapeutics Plc is 380.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Verastem Inc. is 191.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.91 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Akari Therapeutics Plc is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Verastem Inc. is 7.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.6. Verastem Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Analyst Ratings

Akari Therapeutics Plc and Verastem Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akari Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00 Verastem Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Verastem Inc. is $8.75, which is potential 594.44% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 4.9% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares and 47% of Verastem Inc. shares. 57.08% are Akari Therapeutics Plc’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Verastem Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akari Therapeutics Plc -6.93% -11.74% -45.98% -6% -1.05% 19.75% Verastem Inc. 13.64% 6.38% -28.23% -53.42% -80.05% -55.36%

For the past year Akari Therapeutics Plc has 19.75% stronger performance while Verastem Inc. has -55.36% weaker performance.

Summary

Verastem Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.