Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 36 2343.73 N/A -5.02 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -367% -151.7% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -61.2% -56.8%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akari Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00

UroGen Pharma Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $45.5 consensus price target and a 36.43% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Akari Therapeutics Plc and UroGen Pharma Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4.9% and 75.4%. Insiders owned 57.08% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares. Competitively, UroGen Pharma Ltd. has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akari Therapeutics Plc -6.93% -11.74% -45.98% -6% -1.05% 19.75% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81%

For the past year Akari Therapeutics Plc has 19.75% stronger performance while UroGen Pharma Ltd. has -20.81% weaker performance.

Summary

UroGen Pharma Ltd. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.