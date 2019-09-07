Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.14
|0.00
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|36
|2343.73
|N/A
|-5.02
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Akari Therapeutics Plc and UroGen Pharma Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Akari Therapeutics Plc and UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|0.00%
|-367%
|-151.7%
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|0.00%
|-61.2%
|-56.8%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is delivered Akari Therapeutics Plc and UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
UroGen Pharma Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $45.5 consensus price target and a 36.43% potential upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Akari Therapeutics Plc and UroGen Pharma Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4.9% and 75.4%. Insiders owned 57.08% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares. Competitively, UroGen Pharma Ltd. has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|-6.93%
|-11.74%
|-45.98%
|-6%
|-1.05%
|19.75%
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|6.5%
|-6.42%
|-9.76%
|-17.87%
|-24.15%
|-20.81%
For the past year Akari Therapeutics Plc has 19.75% stronger performance while UroGen Pharma Ltd. has -20.81% weaker performance.
Summary
UroGen Pharma Ltd. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Akari Therapeutics Plc.
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.
UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.
